Citigroup Lowers Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PAM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pampa Energia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE PAM opened at $34.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.59. Pampa Energia has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $2.96. The business had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Pampa Energia will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VR Advisory Services Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 1,288,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pampa Energia by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 667,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after buying an additional 81,528 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pampa Energia by 15.1% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 445,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pampa Energia by 30.4% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 441,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Pampa Energia by 155.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 372,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after buying an additional 226,663 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

