Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $217,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 843,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after buying an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 522,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 311,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 38,685 shares in the last quarter. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIVB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.02. 6,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

