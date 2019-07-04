CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CM Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

CMFN stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.31. CM Finance has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. CM Finance had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. As a group, analysts predict that CM Finance will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CM Finance by 54.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 246,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 86,785 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CM Finance by 71.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CM Finance by 40.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of CM Finance by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CM Finance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CM Finance Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

