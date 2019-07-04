Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) Insider Purchases £24,849.24 in Stock

Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) insider Anne-Francoise Nesmes bought 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,874 ($24.49) per share, with a total value of £24,849.24 ($32,469.93).

Shares of LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,953.50 ($25.53) on Thursday. Compass Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,467.50 ($19.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,930 ($25.22). The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,845.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Compass Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.10 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Compass Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,730 ($22.61) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Compass Group to a “sector performer” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,910 ($24.96) target price (up from GBX 1,830 ($23.91)) on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Compass Group to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,772.69 ($23.16).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.