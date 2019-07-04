Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk Sells 2,000 Shares

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$14,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,012,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,393,440.

Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 19th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.40, for a total transaction of C$37,016.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$36,500.00.

Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$7.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.07. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$5.25 and a 12-month high of C$10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $584.05 million and a PE ratio of 25.98.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$21.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is 144.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.81.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

