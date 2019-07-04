Contrasting Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) and Host Hotels and Resorts (OTCMKTS:HST)

Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) and Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Bimini Capital Managment alerts:

This table compares Bimini Capital Managment and Host Hotels and Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bimini Capital Managment -195.68% -52.78% -8.24% Host Hotels and Resorts 18.32% 13.76% 8.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Host Hotels and Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Bimini Capital Managment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Host Hotels and Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Host Hotels and Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Bimini Capital Managment does not pay a dividend. Host Hotels and Resorts pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Bimini Capital Managment has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels and Resorts has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bimini Capital Managment and Host Hotels and Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bimini Capital Managment 0 0 0 0 N/A Host Hotels and Resorts 2 1 7 0 2.50

Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus target price of $20.91, suggesting a potential upside of 13.25%. Given Host Hotels and Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Host Hotels and Resorts is more favorable than Bimini Capital Managment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bimini Capital Managment and Host Hotels and Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bimini Capital Managment $12.24 million 1.74 -$26.78 million N/A N/A Host Hotels and Resorts $5.52 billion 2.48 $1.09 billion $1.77 10.43

Host Hotels and Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Bimini Capital Managment.

Summary

Host Hotels and Resorts beats Bimini Capital Managment on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bimini Capital Managment Company Profile

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, Sheraton, W, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, Hyatt, Fairmont, Hilton, Swissôtel, ibis and Novotel, as well as independent brands in the operation of properties in over 50 major markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Bimini Capital Managment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bimini Capital Managment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.