Contrasting FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) & Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -15.35% -46.44% -5.93% Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 9.06% 29.12% 7.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of FAT Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for FAT Brands and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 5 7 0 2.58

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus target price of $52.52, suggesting a potential upside of 33.36%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Dividends

FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FAT Brands and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $18.37 million 2.62 -$1.80 million N/A N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.27 billion 1.13 $117.22 million $2.93 13.44

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands.

Volatility and Risk

FAT Brands has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats FAT Brands on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

