CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTK. KeyCorp set a $14.00 price target on CooTek (Cayman) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup downgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded CooTek (Cayman) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CooTek (Cayman) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

CTK stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.32. CooTek has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CooTek will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth $2,549,000. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

