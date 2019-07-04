Coty (NYSE:COTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Coty (NYSE:COTY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential downside of 14.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COTY. ValuEngine upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 price target on Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Coty to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coty will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, insider Luc Volatier acquired 434,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $4,999,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 434,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,993. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 150,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $1,747,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 156,808,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,304,250. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Coty by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 169,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 127,393 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 866,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 364,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Coty by 506.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 314,546 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 23,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,861,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after buying an additional 615,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

