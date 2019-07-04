Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) a €85.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €76.82 ($89.33).

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €80.68 ($93.81) on Monday. Schneider Electric has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($88.77). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €74.98.

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

