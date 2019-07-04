Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) COO Sells $26,717.35 in Stock

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) COO Mary Spilman sold 1,567 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $26,717.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Criteo SA has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $235.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.24 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Criteo SA will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.22 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Criteo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,125,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 500.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 40,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,857,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,637,000 after purchasing an additional 599,720 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

