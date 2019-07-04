Critical Analysis: Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) versus Greenlight Capital Re (NYSE:GLRE)

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) and Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Insurance and Greenlight Capital Re, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Insurance 0 0 3 0 3.00 Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus price target of $18.17, indicating a potential upside of 13.33%. Given Heritage Insurance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than Greenlight Capital Re.

Dividends

Heritage Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Greenlight Capital Re does not pay a dividend. Heritage Insurance pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Insurance has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heritage Insurance and Greenlight Capital Re’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Insurance $480.17 million 1.00 $27.16 million $1.38 11.62 Greenlight Capital Re $183.03 million 1.71 -$350.05 million N/A N/A

Heritage Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Greenlight Capital Re.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Insurance and Greenlight Capital Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Insurance 3.97% 6.70% 1.51% Greenlight Capital Re -58.95% -36.91% -10.89%

Summary

Heritage Insurance beats Greenlight Capital Re on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 512,793 personal residential policies and 3,000 commercial residential policies. The company markets and writes its voluntary personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as indirectly to approximately 1,500 retail locations through 8 wholesale agency relationships. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

