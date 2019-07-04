Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Receives $20.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

CAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on Crossamerica Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of CAPL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.98. 13,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,605. Crossamerica Partners has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $550.35 million, a PE ratio of 145.27, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crossamerica Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $815,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 258.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 50,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 126,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 24,692 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crossamerica Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

