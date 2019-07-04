Crown Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 14,364 Shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRWN) Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRWN) insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. purchased 14,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,210.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,210.08.

Shares of CRWN opened at C$8.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.58. The company has a market cap of $79.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68. Crown Capital Partners Inc has a 52 week low of C$8.29 and a 52 week high of C$10.48.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Capital Partners from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown Capital Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Crown Capital Partners from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Crown Capital Partners from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Crown Capital Partners

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

