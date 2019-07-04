Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading Down 29.5% Over Last 7 Days

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00003813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $620,884.00 and approximately $2,492.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 1,637,848 coins and its circulating supply is 1,462,277 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

