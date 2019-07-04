Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Loop Capital

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was downgraded by Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $168.00. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $170.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cummins has a 12-month low of $124.40 and a 12-month high of $173.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.69. Cummins had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,737,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,976,000 after purchasing an additional 62,642 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,555,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,472,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,394,000 after acquiring an additional 253,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16,590.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,152,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

