Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

CUBI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Customers Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

CUBI stock opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $646.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.68 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 63,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,547,000 after purchasing an additional 105,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

