Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DMGT. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 877 ($11.46) price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 558 ($7.29) to GBX 562 ($7.34) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective (up from GBX 640 ($8.36)) on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 741 ($9.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 702.11 ($9.17).

Shares of DMGT stock opened at GBX 785 ($10.26) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.53. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a one year low of GBX 555 ($7.25) and a one year high of GBX 784 ($10.24). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 735.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34.

In other Daily Mail and General Trust P L C news, insider Paul Zwillenberg sold 54,150 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 742 ($9.70), for a total value of £401,793 ($525,013.72). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 61 shares of company stock worth $42,883.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

