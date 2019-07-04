Debitum Network Price Tops $0.0828 on Top Exchanges (DEB)

Debitum Network (CURRENCY:DEB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. Debitum Network has a market cap of $15.68 million and approximately $53,900.00 worth of Debitum Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Debitum Network token can currently be bought for $0.0828 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Debitum Network has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00291282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.59 or 0.01762376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031983 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00153034 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Debitum Network Token Profile

Debitum Network was first traded on October 26th, 2017. Debitum Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,282,333 tokens. Debitum Network’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Debitum Network’s official message board is blog.debitum.network. The Reddit community for Debitum Network is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Debitum Network’s official website is debitum.network.

Buying and Selling Debitum Network

Debitum Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitum Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Debitum Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

