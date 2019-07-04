Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) General Counsel Sells $3,573,868.20 in Stock

Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 68,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $3,573,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Dell stock opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.17.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Dell had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $21.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.24 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Dell in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dell from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell by 823.4% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the first quarter worth $26,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the first quarter worth $27,000. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the first quarter worth $28,000. 22.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

