Deutsche Bank Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €230.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADS. Independent Research set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Macquarie set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Warburg Research set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Baader Bank set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €275.00 ($319.77) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €242.74 ($282.25).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €278.65 ($324.01) on Monday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($233.73). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €262.67.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

