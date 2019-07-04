Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY)

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.24. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13.

About WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

