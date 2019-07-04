Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Receives €35.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €35.09 ($40.80).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DPW shares. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of FRA:DPW traded up €0.23 ($0.27) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €29.68 ($34.51). 1,792,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.05). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.69.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

