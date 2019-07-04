Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of DICK’S Sporting lagged the industry in the past year, a robust earnings trend and upbeat outlook drive optimism. Notably, the company has reported positive earnings surprise in six of the last seven quarters, with a beat in first-quarter fiscal 2019. Further, the company’s merchandising strategy and omni-channel efforts bode well. It is also poised to gain from the removal of the hunt category from its stores, which is likely to boost comps. Driven by these efforts, the company raised its earnings view for fiscal 2019. However, higher shipping and fulfillment costs stemming from strong e-commerce growth as well as inflationary headwinds driving the freight costs remain a threat to margins. Further, the increase of tariffs on imports from China from 10% to 25% is likely to hurt profitability in the near term.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America set a $40.00 price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.13.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $35.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $41.21.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,150.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 850 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

