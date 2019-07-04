Domino’s Pizza, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $9.46 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $9.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.31.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $835.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $293.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.90 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.56.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $280.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.92. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $231.28 and a 1-year high of $305.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.19, for a total value of $2,791,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 12.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

