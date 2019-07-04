Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorian LPG Ltd is a liquefied petroleum gas shipping company. It is primarily focused on owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs). The Company offers its services worldwide. Dorian LPG Ltd is headquartered in the United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LPG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. DNB Markets cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

NYSE LPG opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $496.51 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.43 million. Dorian LPG had a negative net margin of 32.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorian LPG news, insider John C. Hadjipateras bought 7,500 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $57,975.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,613.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Ltd Bw sold 422,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $3,730,825.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.5% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 620,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 63,994 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 105.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 42,012 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

