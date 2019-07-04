Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.69.

Several research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

In other Eaton news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.54 per share, with a total value of $129,983.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier Leonetti acquired 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,820.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,043.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $25,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Eaton by 103.2% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 82.9% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,067. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.30. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $64.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

