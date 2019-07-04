Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.95 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Shares of ELAN opened at $34.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $731.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $251,022.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

