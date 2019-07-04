Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

ESRT stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $128,000. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

