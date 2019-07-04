Express (NYSE:EXPR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Express (NYSE:EXPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

EXPR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Express from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Express from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Express from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Express from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

NYSE:EXPR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,774. Express has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $451.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.41 million. Express had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Express will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,096,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Express by 2,029.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,167,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 1,112,436 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Express by 551.5% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,259,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 1,066,420 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,664,000.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

