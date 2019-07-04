Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

EXTR stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.10 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.49 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, insider Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,247.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 384.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

