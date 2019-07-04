Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $198.73 Million

Brokerages predict that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce $198.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.20 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $825.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $803.65 million to $845.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $174.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTCH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Farfetch from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 847,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,415. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

