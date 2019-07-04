FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FARO Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Shares of FARO opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.44 million, a P/E ratio of 108.37 and a beta of 1.77. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $70.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $93.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.85 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.11%. FARO Technologies’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,037,000 after buying an additional 42,081 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 389,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,093,000 after buying an additional 34,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $14,779,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after buying an additional 19,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.