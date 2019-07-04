FGL (NYSE:FG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

FGL (NYSE:FG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

FG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FGL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup set a $10.00 target price on shares of FGL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

Get FGL alerts:

NYSE FG opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. FGL has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. FGL had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FGL will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FGL by 43.3% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in FGL by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in FGL by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in FGL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in FGL by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.