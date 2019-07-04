Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) PT Set at €16.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) has been given a €16.00 ($18.60) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

F has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €15.66 ($18.21).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 1-year high of €9.08 ($10.56).

