First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) & Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Critical Review

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Bancshares and Pinnacle Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 2 4 0 2.67

First Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.36%. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus price target of $61.60, indicating a potential upside of 7.45%. Given First Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Bancshares is more favorable than Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Dividends

First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. First Bancshares pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pinnacle Financial Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.4% of First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Bancshares and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancshares $120.54 million 4.40 $21.23 million $2.29 13.42 Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.15 billion 3.84 $359.44 million $4.74 12.09

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancshares. Pinnacle Financial Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

First Bancshares has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancshares and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancshares 18.16% 10.24% 1.24% Pinnacle Financial Partners 30.80% 9.53% 1.51%

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats First Bancshares on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers Internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 61 full-service branches, 1 motor branch, and 4 loan production offices in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Florida, and Georgia. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance products primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, interest rate derivatives, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct and remote deposit, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operates 114 offices, including 47 in Tennessee, 38 in North Carolina, 21 in South Carolina, and 8 in Virginia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

