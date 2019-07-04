First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.65.

FIBK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,460. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.52. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12 month low of $34.61 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter I. Wold bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $37,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,161.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $89,126.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,364.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 5.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 9.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

