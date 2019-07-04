Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Given $23.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $23.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Forestar Group an industry rank of 102 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of NYSE:FOR traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 20,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,903. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 157,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 58,208 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

