Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $428.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) will post sales of $428.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Forterra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $422.00 million to $434.70 million. Forterra reported sales of $416.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forterra will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Forterra.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.15. Forterra had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRTA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on shares of Forterra and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Forterra from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ:FRTA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.21. 65,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,754. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $335.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at $1,446,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,202,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 294,992 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

