GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

GPRK stock opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. GeoPark has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.61.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. GeoPark had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $150.14 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 140,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in GeoPark by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in GeoPark by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.65% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

