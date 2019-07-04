Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) to Buy

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HENKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S stock opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.17). HENKEL AG & CO/S had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HENKEL AG & CO/S

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

