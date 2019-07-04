Grand City Properties SA (FRA:GYC) Receives €24.26 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Grand City Properties SA (FRA:GYC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €24.10 ($28.03).

A number of analysts have issued reports on GYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.80 ($26.51) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

FRA:GYC traded up €0.32 ($0.37) on Thursday, hitting €20.92 ($24.33). 186,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.95. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

