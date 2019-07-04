Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Releases Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) updated its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1-1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.Greenbrier Companies also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.30-1.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.75.

GBX stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $64.87. The stock has a market cap of $930.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.21.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $856.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 7,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $273,251.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,301.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $71,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,870.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

