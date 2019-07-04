Guggenheim Increases Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $540.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $505.00 to $540.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Equinix from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nomura increased their price objective on Equinix from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinix from $503.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $474.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.89.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX opened at $518.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $498.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Equinix has a 1 year low of $335.29 and a 1 year high of $520.23.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by ($3.72). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 20.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.31, for a total value of $130,371.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,307.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.62, for a total value of $491,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,396.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,982 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,590 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,908,000 after acquiring an additional 85,143 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth $221,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 10.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.