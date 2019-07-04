GVC (LON:GVC) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of GVC (LON:GVC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 1,083 ($14.15) to GBX 887 ($11.59) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of GVC in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,094.60 ($14.30).

Shares of GVC opened at GBX 684 ($8.94) on Monday. GVC has a 1-year low of GBX 504 ($6.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,184 ($15.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of -56.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 620.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.09.

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

