Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (HJLI) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ: HJLI) is one of 124 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hancock Jaffe Laboratories to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Hancock Jaffe Laboratories alerts:

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Jaffe Laboratories -5,161.19% -302.90% -182.37% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Competitors -805.60% -110.32% -21.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Competitors 897 3010 5179 265 2.51

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 15.65%. Given Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $190,000.00 -$13.04 million -0.53 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Competitors $1.46 billion $148.50 million 52.82

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories peers beat Hancock Jaffe Laboratories on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc., a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease. Its products include the Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, a bio-prosthetic heart valve designed to mimic and function like a native heart valve; the CoreoGraft, a device for use as an alternate or supplemental coronary vascular conduit in coronary bypass surgery; and the Venous Valve, a bioprosthetic, pig venous valve for patients with lower limb chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. As of July 18, 2006, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is a subsidiary of Leman Cardiovascular SA.

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.