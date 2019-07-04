Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €33.88 ($39.39).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLAG shares. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

ETR:HLAG traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €40.50 ($47.09). 15,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,256. Hapag-Lloyd has a 12-month low of €21.04 ($24.47) and a 12-month high of €39.85 ($46.34). The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €31.68.

About Hapag-Lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

