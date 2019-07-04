Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) PT Set at €30.00 by Warburg Research

Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) received a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective from analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 26.74% from the company’s current price.

HLAG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC set a €27.60 ($32.09) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.60 ($33.26) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €33.88 ($39.39).

HLAG opened at €40.95 ($47.62) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.40. Hapag-Lloyd has a 12 month low of €21.04 ($24.47) and a 12 month high of €39.85 ($46.34). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €31.68.

About Hapag-Lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

