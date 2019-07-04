Hashgard Market Capitalization Tops $3.53 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $645,778.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and IDEX. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00293573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.32 or 0.01767882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00032183 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00153803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,037,038,825 tokens. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard1. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard.

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

