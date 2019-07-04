HC Wainwright Reaffirms Positive Rating for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

“We derived our price target of $12 using DCF methodology with a 30% discount rate, 2% terminal growth rate, and a clinical program probability-of-success of 72%. Risks to our investment thesis include failure of clinical trials, regulatory requirements for additional clinical studies, unproven commercialization strategy, failure of products to show sufficient differentiation in targeted therapeutic indications, patent expiry or invalidation, and potential to raise additional funds under poor market conditions.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $1.25 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $200.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Novavax and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of NVAX opened at $5.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $133.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.23.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax will post -6.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,537,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 713,752 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Novavax by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 3,799.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 435,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 423,948 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Novavax by 7,685.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Novavax by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 513,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 317,204 shares in the last quarter.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

